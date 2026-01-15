Trump’s military buildup in Caribbean limits his options in Iran
While no U.S. aircraft-carrier strike group is in the Middle East, U.S. officials insist there are sufficient military assets in the region to strike Iran.
President Trump ordered a military buildup in the Caribbean in the fall as part of the pressure campaign against the now-ousted Venezuelan leader, Nicolás Maduro. That move now limits his options if conflict breaks out between Washington and Tehran over a popular uprising in Iran, according to current and former defense officials.