Trump’s new Brazil tariffs spare the grocery aisles—for now

The new U.S. tariffs on Brazil are notable for what they exclude as much as for what they include.
The new U.S. tariffs on Brazil are notable for what they exclude as much as for what they include.
The Trump administration’s 25% Section 301 tariffs on certain Brazilian imports took effect on Wednesday, following a yearlong investigation by U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer into what Washington describes as unfair Brazilian trade practices.
The Trump administration’s 25% Section 301 tariffs on certain Brazilian imports took effect on Wednesday, following a yearlong investigation by U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer into what Washington describes as unfair Brazilian trade practices.
The duties are part of the administration’s effort to rebuild its tariff regime after the Supreme Court struck down the broader emergency-based tariffs earlier this year. Section 301 provides a more conventional trade-law foundation, although tariffs ostensibly enacted under the statute could still face legal challenges.
For food companies and consumers, however, the headline 25% tariff is less important than the lengthy exemption list.
Greer’s office did not tariff many of Brazil’s biggest agricultural exports to the U.S., including coffee, beef, oranges, orange juice, along with several other products considered critical to U.S. supply chains.