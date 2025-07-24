Trump’s new trade standard takes shape with 15% tariff deal
Chao Deng , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 24 Jul 2025, 06:53 AM IST
Summary
A deal with Japan and a potential deal with Europe follows months of uncertainty and will likely raise prices while offering a bit of clarity for global trade.
President Trump’s push to introduce a new standard for global trade is coming into sharper focus as U.S. and EU officials converge on a possible 15% tariff deal, which could come on the heels of a similar agreement with Japan.
