Trump’s next fight with Mexico: Designating drug cartels as terrorists
José de Córdoba , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 06 Feb 2025, 06:37 PM IST
SummaryThe move would give the U.S. new tools to fight fentanyl trade while exposing businesses to stiff penalties.
MEXICO CITY—President Trump wants to deploy a blunt new tool to fight Mexican cartels that flood the U.S. with drugs, by adding them to a list of terrorist groups that includes the likes of al Qaeda and Hamas.
