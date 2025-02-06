Trump’s next fight with Mexico: Designating drug cartels as terrorists

In 2007, banana producer Chiquita Brands International, based in Columbus, Ohio, pleaded guilty to having engaged in transactions with the United Self-Defense Forces of Colombia, or AUC, a right-wing paramilitary group in Colombia and cocaine-trafficking organization that was then on the FTO list. Over six years, Chiquita’s Colombian subsidiary made over 100 payments, in cash and checks labeled “security services," for a total of $1.7 million to the AUC, maintaining that it did so to prevent physical harm to its employees, according to the Justice Department.