Many free-trade oriented Republicans in Congress, such as Johnson, are eager to give the president a lot of leeway on tariffs. Democrats in border states, meanwhile, say even the threat of tariffs hurts their constituents. “This action was incredibly disruptive and alarming" for Vermont businesses, said Sen. Peter Welch (D., Vt.), who said he heard from over 100 companies in his state about the pain that tariffs on Canada would impose.