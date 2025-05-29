Trump’s Nuclear Orders Could Loosen Radiation Standards. DOGE’s Key Role.

So far the NRC has not had the kind of mass layoffs that have happened at other federal agencies. There were 2,849 people working there as of April 1, down from 2,857 on Jan. 1. Since Trump’s inauguration, 37 people have quit the agency and 111 have taken a deferred resignation. One of Trump’s executive orders says the cost-cutting at the NRC will be flexible—the commission may even get more employees in certain areas, like reactor testing, if necessary.