Trump’s oil allies see nightmare scenario of diesel-export ban becoming reality

American oil executives thought they had won their fight to persuade Washington to keep diesel shipments flowing. Then, President Trump spoke up.
On the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Tuesday, he said he is considering restricting diesel exports. Prices have climbed to record levels ahead of the midterm elections in November, threatening some of the president’s Republican allies in Congress. Diesel is used by commercial truckers, farmers and others to move everything from groceries to electronic gadgets to the market.