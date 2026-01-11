Trump’s oil grab is a big problem for the Opec cartel
Georgi Kantchev , Summer Said , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 11 Jan 2026, 11:33 am IST
Summary
Bringing Venezuela’s output under U.S. control has the potential to disrupt the power balance in the world market.
OPEC members struggling to preserve their market share amid a sinking price for oil now have an unexpected new variable to contend with: President Trump’s move to dominate Venezuela’s oil supply and push the market in a direction that would benefit American consumers.
