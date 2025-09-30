Trump’s plan for Gaza hands Netanyahu a political lifeline
Shayndi Raice , Feliz Solomon , Summer Said , Jared Malsin , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 30 Sept 2025, 08:52 pm IST
Summary
After the Israeli leader agreed to end the war, the onus is on Israel’s Arab neighbors to make it happen. Until then, Israel can keep on fighting.
After nearly two grueling years of war, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu finally agreed to end it on terms that are overwhelmingly favorable to his political future.
