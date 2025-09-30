Trump’s plan for Gaza hands Netanyahu a political lifeline

After nearly two grueling years of war, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu finally agreed to end it on terms that are overwhelmingly favorable to his political future.

In large part, that is because the hard work of getting Hamas to comply with President Trump’s 20-point plan to end the fighting in Gaza will fall onto Israel’s Arab neighbors. As long as they are unable to close the deal, Netanyahu is better placed to fend off further international condemnation if he continues to fight. Very little may change on the ground.

Trump went further when he laid out his plan, standing next to Netanyahu at the White House. If Hamas doesn’t accept, or if the plan falls apart, he said, “Israel would have my full backing to finish the job of destroying the threat of Hamas."

Hard-liners in Netanyahu’s coalition will likely oppose elements of the plan and could even topple the coalition. But the broader Israeli public, including many Netanyahu voters, will view this as an achievement, enough for Netanyahu to ride a wave of approval to re-election, say political analysts.

“Bibi played this brilliantly, there’s no question," said Yaakov Katz, a fellow at the Jerusalem-based Jewish People Policy Institute. Criticism from Western allies of Israel was largely around Netanyahu’s refusal to end the war. Domestically, polls show most Israelis believe Netanyahu was refusing to end the conflict due to his own political considerations. “It makes all the criticism of him no longer relevant because Israel is saying we’re willing to end the war, we’re aligned with America and every Arab country."

Now, those Arab countries have to deliver.

Over the last few days, Qatar and Turkey have tried to pressure Hamas leaders, warning them that this is their last chance to end the war in Gaza, Arab officials say. They have told Hamas that if the group rejects the deal, they will no longer be able to continue providing them with political or diplomatic support, the officials said.

Hamas has called the plan a complete surrender that leaves Palestinians without a credible path to statehood or ironclad guarantees that the war will end, according to the officials. Still, the group said they would discuss the plan with other factions and try to respond positively, Arab officials said.

The Trump plan poses a dilemma for the Arab nations and other players like Turkey. It calls for the U.S. to work with Arab states and international partners to send a “stabilization force" to Gaza and names Jordan and Egypt specifically as places to train a Palestinian police force in Gaza. Sending Arab troops into Gaza will be politically risky, potentially making them appear as collaborators or occupiers. Egypt, for example, is refusing to send any troops into Gaza until there is a full Israeli military withdrawal.

“Domestically, the last thing that the Egyptians or Jordanians want to be seen as doing is functioning as a security apparatus on behalf of the Israeli military," said Timothy Kaldas, the deputy director of the Tahrir Institute for Middle East Policy.

Overall, the plan forces Arab states to take on almost all of the big challenges, while allowing the Israelis to say they have accepted the deal.

“There’s so many opportunities for the Israelis to point at any given thing and say, Oh, you didn’t meet this criteria," said Kaldas.

Netanyahu managed to squeeze out of the Arabs significant concessions, including the upfront release of all 48 hostages—both living and dead—being held by Hamas. Israel will maintain a buffer zone, including a key corridor that runs along the border between Gaza and Egypt. Hamas and other Palestinian militant groups will also have to agree to play no role in governing Gaza. Their fighters can receive amnesty if they give up their weapons.

At the same time, the Trump plan addresses one important concern for Egypt and other neighboring countries, saying explicitly that “No one will be forced to leave Gaza, and those who wish to leave will be free to do so and free to return."

Since the early days of the war, Egypt has been concerned that the Israeli military operation would push Palestinians to leave Gaza en masse, heaping the Egyptian government with a massive refugee crisis and denying Palestinians the ability to return home in the long term.

Netanyahu had to make some concessions. The Trump plan carves out an eventual role for the Palestinian Authority—the Hamas rival that oversees parts of the West Bank—something Netanyahu swore he wouldn’t allow to happen. He also had to give up on the Jewish settlement of Gaza, which would expel Palestinians from the enclave, and acknowledged the right of Palestinians to sovereignty and statehood. Those are the kinds of things that could bring down his government in the short term, which makes it look like he is giving up political capital to end the war.

Far-right finance minister Bezalel Smotrich called the plan a “resounding diplomatic failure" for turning Gaza over to an international force. He also acknowledged the challenges of putting it into action, noting “the enemy’s obstinacy will once again save us from ourselves."

In reality, though, political analysts say Netanyahu’s government was unlikely to survive much longer because of other disagreements within his coalition, most notably a fight over drafting ultra-Orthodox Jews into the military. Many think the government would be unlikely to pass a budget in time for the spring deadline, which would automatically trigger new elections.

Yet if the hostages are released and the war ends around when voters potentially go to the polls, Netanyahu could ride a wave of approval that would see him re-elected.

“If he goes to an election on this," said Katz, “I don’t know how anyone defeats him in this election."

Others aren’t as sure. Avishay Ben Sasson-Gordis, a senior fellow at INSS, the think tank, said even if the deal is perceived as a victory, it might not be enough for Netanyahu to win an election.

“This is a deal that gives Israel most of what it wanted out of the war, but Israel still has paid a significant cost in terms of international standing, social and public erosion," he said.

Moreover, the difficulties Arab governments will face in fully getting Hamas on board mean it could still take weeks or even months for the hostages to be freed or for the fighting to end.

“We’re closer than ever to ending the war," said Yoel Guzansky, senior fellow at the Tel Aviv-based Institute for National Security Studies, a think tank. “But, the devil’s in the details."

