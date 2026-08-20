Trump’s plan to squeeze Iran’s economy will live or die in Dubai

President Trump’s effort to squeeze Iran into submission will depend heavily on curbing one of the country’s biggest economic lifelines: Dubai.
The United Arab Emirates said late Tuesday that it has suspended financial and economic transactions with Iran, potentially threatening Tehran’s access to a major source of imports and a financial back door to the world.
The move follows weeks of Trump administration cajoling of the U.A.E. to crack down on Iranian financial networks operating in the country, telling Emirati officials that targeting money flows linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps could have a greater impact on Tehran than the U.S. naval blockade of Iranian ports, according to people familiar with the matter.