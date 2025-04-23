Trump’s red-hot war on terror

Since returning to office in January, Mr Trump has revved up the “war on terror". We have examined American anti-terrorist strikes in four countries. In Somalia there have been at least 19 bombing raids over the past three months. That is more than the 11 the Biden administration conducted in the whole of 2024 and the highest rate since the first Trump term (see chart). In Yemen we reckon there have been strikes every day for the past 37 days against the Houthis, an Iranian-backed militia that has been attacking shipping in the Red Sea. In Iraq and Syria a wave of strikes has killed several jihadist leaders, although precise figures are hard to obtain.