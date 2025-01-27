Trump’s reprieve for TikTok is legitimate
SummaryThe Constitution gives the president broad discretion in enforcing the law and conducting foreign affairs.
President Trump gave TikTok a reprieve on Inauguration Day, signing an executive order that pauses enforcement of a law requiring Chinese divestiture of the social-media app over national-security concerns. Mr. Trump’s critics claim the move was illegitimate, but they’re wrong. It falls well within the president’s broad enforcement discretion.