Trump’s reprieve for TikTok is legitimate

President Trump gave TikTok a reprieve on Inauguration Day, signing an executive order that pauses enforcement of a law requiring Chinese divestiture of the social-media app over national-security concerns. Mr. Trump’s critics claim the move was illegitimate, but they’re wrong. It falls well within the president’s broad enforcement discretion.

The law, enacted last year, gives the president authority to grant a single 90-day extension before the penalties kick in, but only if he certifies to Congress that there has been “significant progress" toward divestiture and there are “binding legal agreements to enable execution" of the divestiture. It also allows divestiture to take place after the deadline has passed, in which case the ban “shall cease to apply."

Because the law’s constitutionality wasn’t confirmed until the Supreme Court upheld it on Jan. 17, Mr. Trump is arguably within the law’s 90-day extension period, although he still must provide the required certification. Even if the 90-day period has expired, the law’s penalties could be enforced and the president could still negotiate a qualifying divestiture. The question then becomes whether the president may unilaterally pause enforcement of the penalties. The answer is yes.

Presidents have ample constitutional authority to impose a temporary pause on the enforcement of statutes. Barack Obama delayed for a year the effective date of the employer insurance mandate and an employer excise tax imposed by the Affordable Care Act. He also adopted a “transitional policy" declaring that health insurers could continue offering certain insurance policies prohibited by the law without fear of enforcement. Despite lawsuits filed by both the House and private parties, the courts concluded that no one had standing to challenge the president’s delayed enforcement. The same standing problems would exist with any challenge to Mr. Trump’s TikTok order.

Even if standing existed, Mr. Trump would win on the merits. Article II, section 1 of the Constitution vests the president with “executive power," and section 3 obligates the president to “take care that the laws be faithfully executed." Taken together, these clauses give the president broad prosecutorial discretion. As the Supreme Court reaffirmed in U.S. v. Texas (2023), the president’s prosecutorial discretion allows him to decide “how to prioritize and how aggressively to pursue legal actions against defendants who violate the law." Reno v. American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee (1999) held that a presidential enforcement decision that implicates “foreign-policy objectives" or national-security concerns is “particularly ill-suited for judicial review," given the president’s additional constitutional authority to conduct foreign relations.

Congress has its own powers over foreign affairs, such as the Commerce Clause, on which the TikTok law is based. But a court would likely conclude that Mr. Trump’s enforcement pause is an act “pursuant to an express or implied authorization of Congress," as Justice Robert Jackson put it in his concurrence in Youngstown Sheet & Tube Co. v. Sawyer (1952). At worst, the pause lies in a twilight zone of shared constitutional authority over national security, in which case congressional “indifference or quiescence" invites the exercise of executive power. Either way, Mr. Trump’s order would be upheld.

Historically, presidents have taken more-aggressive measures than Mr. Trump’s enforcement pause. In 2012 the Obama administration ordered nonenforcement of federal deportation law against Dreamers, aliens who entered the U.S. illegally as children. In 2013 he instructed U.S. attorneys not to prosecute certain marijuana-related crimes. Sometimes presidents ignore laws they don’t like or believe to be unconstitutional. Andrew Johnson defied the Tenure of Office Act by firing Secretary of War Edwin Stanton without Senate approval. Bill Clinton neglected to implement the National Nuclear Security Administration, which Congress created to prevent nuclear-weapons espionage. George W. Bush declared in 2006 that he could ignore a law prohibiting torture of U.S. military detainees if he believed doing so was necessary to protect national security.

Compared with these prior presidential actions, Mr. Trump’s order is relatively mild. The law allows him to secure divestiture at any point, and a 75-day pause on enforcement of the law’s penalties is well within his enforcement discretion.

Yet Mr. Trump’s power isn’t unlimited. Any deal he negotiates must be a “qualified" divestiture, which requires using an “interagency process" that concludes TikTok is “no longer being controlled by a foreign adversary." A nonqualifying divestiture would be, in the words of Jackson’s Youngstown concurrence, an exercise of presidential power at its “lowest ebb" and likely unconstitutional. And the longer enforcement is paused, the more likely Congress will express displeasure via additional legislation, which would likewise create constitutional doubt about any deal. The clock is ticking.

Ms. Foley is a professor of constitutional law at Florida International University College of Law. She also practices appellate and constitutional law in Washington.