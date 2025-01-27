Trump’s reprieve for TikTok is legitimate

Historically, presidents have taken more-aggressive measures than Mr. Trump’s enforcement pause. In 2012 the Obama administration ordered nonenforcement of federal deportation law against Dreamers, aliens who entered the U.S. illegally as children. In 2013 he instructed U.S. attorneys not to prosecute certain marijuana-related crimes. Sometimes presidents ignore laws they don’t like or believe to be unconstitutional. Andrew Johnson defied the Tenure of Office Act by firing Secretary of War Edwin Stanton without Senate approval. Bill Clinton neglected to implement the National Nuclear Security Administration, which Congress created to prevent nuclear-weapons espionage. George W. Bush declared in 2006 that he could ignore a law prohibiting torture of U.S. military detainees if he believed doing so was necessary to protect national security.