Trump’s return leaves Europe on its own
William A. Galston , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 15 Jan 2025, 07:28 AM IST
SummaryThe Continent can no longer count on the U.S. for unconditional security support.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Europe is beset by troubles, and the policies of the incoming Trump administration will deepen them.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less