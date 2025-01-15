Trump’s return leaves Europe on its own

Shortly after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced a reorientation of Germany's defense posture. It didn't last long. Berlin's 2025 budget included a modest increase of $1.3 billion for defense, and spending on military aid to Ukraine was cut in half from 2024's level. This year Germany will give all families, regardless of income, a benefit payment of more than $3,000 per child' payable for offspring as old as 18 and in some cases 25. Annually, Germany will spend as much on that benefit alone as on defense. The country last year spent only 2.12% of its GDP on defense, compared with 27% on its social safety net.