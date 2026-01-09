Trump’s risky fixation with other countries’ oil

But during the lead-up to the U.S. action in Venezuela, Trump repeatedly referenced the nation’s vast oil supplies, according to a senior administration official who heard his comments. And he referenced his desire for the U.S. to benefit from the country’s oil repeatedly in public remarks after the U.S. captured Maduro. Three days after removing Maduro, Trump posted on social media that the U.S. would take possession of up to 50 million barrels of sanctioned oil and bring it to the U.S. where it will be sold on the open market—the profits, he said, to be split between the U.S. and Venezuela.