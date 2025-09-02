Trump’s September is filled with tough deadlines

An end-of-month deadline will force the president to negotiate with Congress to avoid a government shutdown. While Republicans control the House and Senate, they will need Democratic votes to do so. Trump’s recent clawback of billions in foreign aid without congressional approval has brewed distrust between lawmakers and the administration.

Trump gave the leaders of Russia and Ukraine an early September deadline to move forward with a peace process or face possible U.S. retaliation. Progress has stalled since the president’s closely watched meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska last month, dimming optimism that an end to the war is in sight.

Beyond dealmaking, Trump faces uncertainty about the legality of his tariffs, the main plank of his economic agenda and a key campaign promise. His authority to take over the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington expires this month, and he is looking at deploying the National Guard to more cities across the country to address crime.

The administration’s contentious changes to public health guidelines are expected to face fresh scrutiny in the coming weeks. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Thursday is scheduled to testify before the Senate Finance Committee after the abrupt firing of the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which unleashed turmoil inside the agency. Kennedy’s much-anticipated report recommending how to make America healthy again, which he said would outline the causes of autism, is expected soon.

Congress returns

Congress returns to the Capitol on Tuesday after more than a month away, and lawmakers must immediately begin negotiations on a spending deal to avoid a government shutdown at the end of the month.

“This one is going to be a sheer face rock climb to get to the top with not much equipment," said Ron Bonjean, a Republican strategist and partner at ROKK Solutions, who said a shutdown is more likely this year than a spending deal.

Negotiations between the two parties are likely to be more complicated than usual. Trump last week irked members of both parties by canceling nearly $5 billion in foreign aid through a maneuver called a pocket rescission that comes so close to the end of the fiscal year that the money won’t be spent.

Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, the top Republican on the Appropriations Committee, called the move “a clear violation of the law." Similarly, some Democrats have warned that a shutdown could happen over concerns that the White House by using rescissions isn’t respecting either Congress’s constitutionally mandated power of the purse or the bipartisan deals through which Congress exerts that power.

A shutdown would result in the pause of pay for hundreds of thousands of government employees and delays in the services they perform, as only employees deemed essential are instructed to come to work.

While Republican lawmakers loathe a stopgap spending bill, they will most likely need to make a deal on a short-term bill to avert the Oct. 1 deadline, which also requires Democratic votes. Operating through a stopgap measure, however, makes it easier for the Trump administration to pull back funds, since it isn’t bound by the set of detailed instructions that accompany ordinary appropriations bills.

The return of lawmakers to Washington will also reignite the fight over the Jeffrey Epstein files. The Justice Department has turned over files to the House Oversight Committee, but lawmakers are pushing for a vote to publicly release them. Reps. Ro Khanna (D., Calif.) and Thomas Massie (R., Ky.) are opening a petition for signatures this week that could force a House vote to release files on the convicted sex offender.

The president’s emergency takeover of the Washington, D.C. police force will expire Sept. 10. To continue further, the House and Senate would need to pass a joint resolution authorizing an extension. There are no time constraints on how long Trump can use the National Guard and federal law enforcement in the city. Trump has discussed sending troops elsewhere into the country, such as Baltimore and Chicago.

On Friday, Trump will face his first jobs report since firing the commissioner of the Bureau of Labor Statistics last month. He has since picked E.J. Antoni, the chief economist at the Heritage Foundation, to lead the agency, though Antoni might have to wade through a long list of nominees waiting for confirmation votes in the Senate. To hasten the process, Senate Republicans have signaled support to change the rules.

A two-week deadline

Trump has pushed for Russia and Ukraine to reach a peace agreement, and in late August gave Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky another two-week deadline to take steps toward resolving the war between their countries. Efforts at talks between Kyiv and Moscow have stalled. On Monday, Putin met with leaders of China and India in a display of unity that was aimed in part to show their strength against Trump.

Trump has ramped up tariffs on goods made in India as he seeks to punish the country for using Russian oil. India has stood firm.

It is unclear what Trump will do to spur negotiations to end the war in Ukraine. Trump has resisted implementing new sanctions on Russia. “I’ll know in two weeks what I’m going to do," Trump said.

A Supreme Court battle over tariffs

Beyond September, Trump will face a fresh hurdle in his implementation of tariffs, one of his key focuses as president that he has used to boost manufacturing in the U.S. as well as reduce the deficit.

A federal appeals court ruled late on Friday that most of Trump’s tariffs—the so-called reciprocal levies—are illegal, but left them in place until Oct. 14 to allow the administration time to appeal.

That sets up a high-stakes battle at the Supreme Court that will define not only the future of Trump’s trade agenda, but his broader efforts to expand the executive power of the presidency. The high court is “highly likely" to take up the case, said Ryan Majerus, a partner in trade law at King & Spalding, which will force them to grapple with whether Trump can use presidential emergency powers to impose global tariffs.

The Supreme Court could hear arguments as soon as this autumn in the case, Majerus added, though a resolution isn’t likely before the end of the year. At the same time, congressional Democrats are planning to put more pressure on Trump’s trade agenda by forcing votes on proposals to end the emergency authority that is at the core of the tariff case.

The legal uncertainty surrounding the tariffs could also bleed over into negotiations with other countries on how to codify trade agreements that they previously reached with Trump, or strike new pacts to mutually lower duties. Trump’s team over the weekend insisted they are staying the course, with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer telling Fox News that other nations “are moving forward with their deals, regardless of what this court may say in the interim."

Write to Natalie Andrews at natalie.andrews@wsj.com and Gavin Bade at gavin.bade@wsj.com