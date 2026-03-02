WASHINGTON—The length of America’s military commitment to its confrontation with Iran depends on what the goals are. And they keep changing.
Trump’s shifting goals for Iran complicate military’s mission
SummaryPresident Trump and his allies offered at least two separate objectives Sunday for the assault on Iran, muddying U.S. intentions for ending a conflict that has killed three American servicemembers.
