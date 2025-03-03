Trump’s strained affairs with Zelensky stretch back to a single phone call

WASHINGTON—President Trump’s blowup with Volodymyr Zelensky last week might have been sparked by the Ukrainian president’s pursuit of more military aid in an Oval Office meeting, but it also was fueled by personal tensions that date to a phone call between the leaders that sparked Trump’s first impeachment.

It is a rift that now threatens to disrupt relations with Kyiv, and open a chasm with western allies. While European leaders tried to patch up relations with calls to both leaders in the past day, a senior White House official said Saturday that it is up to Zelensky to seek amends with the U.S.

So far, he has taken half steps. In a series of tweets on Saturday, Zelensky expressed gratitude to the U.S. and Trump personally for military aid over the years, but he offered no apology for his appearance Friday where he appealed for more aid and argued that Russian President Vladimir Putin couldn’t be trusted.

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, long a backer of Zelensky and weapons shipments to Ukraine, posted on X on Saturday that the Ukraine president’s behavior was “beyond unacceptable" and that his lectures were “wearing thin." In a message to Europeans he wrote, “Be my guest to defend Ukraine from Putin."

John Bolton, who served for a year and a half as Trump’s national-security adviser in his first term, said that Trump’s personal dislike of Zelensky is now having an outsize impact on U.S. foreign policy because “if he likes a foreign leader, we have good relations with that country."

“If he doesn’t like a foreign leader, we don’t," he added. “Trump likes to admit he doesn’t like Zelensky. So there’s your equation right there."

The Oval Office meeting Friday was meant to precede the signing of a business deal that would bring Trump and Zelensky closer. Kyiv was preparing to cede to Washington rights to develop rare earth minerals and metals in Ukraine that are vital to the U.S. defense and technology industry.

But the high-finance display of unity descended into an on-camera agony of low blows. Trump and Vice President JD Vance indicted Zelensky’s handling of the war and failure to show enough gratitude. The signing ceremony was canceled and Zelensky was asked to leave the White House.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio faulted Zelensky on Sunday in an interview on ABC for disrupting the planned signing by taking “every opportunity to try to Ukraine-splain on every issue." Rubio has previously noted that White House officials had likewise been annoyed at Zelensky for continually pressing for more weaponry even as the U.S. was providing billions in aid.

John Herbst, who served as U.S. ambassador to Ukraine under George W. Bush and is now a senior director at the Atlantic Council in Washington, D.C., said that Zelensky clearly irritated Trump during the Oval Office meeting by repeatedly criticizing Putin and pressing Trump for U.S. security guarantees in front of the live television cameras.

Zelensky “could have handled himself better" by bringing those matters up in a private meeting after the Oval Office meeting, Herbst said. Ukraine has a genuine need for security guarantees, Herbst said, but the meeting Friday was, like other interactions between the leaders, overshadowed by their troubled past relations.

“History is relevant because Trump remembers stuff," said Herbst. “He remembers slights. He also remembers favors."

Trump has long harbored suspicions of Ukraine’s political establishment. He has promoted an unsubstantiated theory that the Democratic National Committee was hacked in 2016 not by Russia but by a server located in Ukraine, a theory also spread by Moscow.

Trump’s early dealings with Zelensky, meanwhile, only buttressed his belief the Ukrainian president was also aligned against him personally. After Zelensky was elected president of Ukraine in 2019, Trump began pressing the new Ukrainian leader to declare an investigation into his Democratic rivals there.

In Trump’s first lengthy phone call with Zelensky, he pressed the Ukrainian president for an investigation into Hunter Biden, the son of Joe Biden—an expected political rival in the 2020 presidential election. The call led to Trump’s first impeachment, and may have contributed to his defeat in the 2020 election.

Trump denied any wrongdoing, and defended his phone conversation with Zelensky as “perfect." Bolton, his national-security adviser at the time, said that Trump “has never forgiven Zelensky for the consequences of the so-called perfect conversation."

Zelensky kept his distance from Trump after he left office, but he made contact again during the presidential campaign last year and quickly committed a faux pas. Republicans criticized him for appearing with Pennsylvania’s Democratic governor at a factory in the state that made shells for Ukraine, a visit that GOP officials said was partisan.

Zelensky also drew GOP criticism for calling now-Vice President Vance “too radical" and telling the New Yorker magazine that Trump “doesn’t really know how to stop the war even if he might think he knows how."

Zelensky visited Trump in New York at Trump Tower and afterward they sparred gently in a joint appearance on Fox News. Trump repeated that he thought he could end the war quickly while Zelensky made it clear that Russian troops needed to be pushed out of Ukraine.

But beneath the niceties, Herbst said, there was always underlying tension between the two, both of whom have a history of losing their temper in public and ramping up rhetoric against each other.

Herbst noted that Putin, whom Trump has spoken with several times since he became president, has handled the U.S. president deftly by not responding to his fits of cantanker.

After his inauguration in January, Trump posted on his Truth Social that Putin needed to end the war quickly or face the wrath of U.S. sanctions. “We can do it the easy way or the hard way," he wrote. While Putin’s aides fulminated against Trump for his disrespect, Putin himself said nothing and let the matter pass, Herbst said.

When Trump opened up talks with Russians last month in Riyadh, Zelensky signaled he was unhappy about not being invited. Hours later Trump said he was “disappointed" by Ukraine’s reaction and appeared to blame Kyiv for starting the war. The next day Zelensky said that Trump was caught in a Russian “disinformation space." Hours after that Trump called Zelensky a “dictator" who has “done a terrible job."

The sparring escalated in a similar way during the Oval Office meeting Friday. Zelensky looked tense through a half-hour of generally polite conversation as Trump said he had a good relationship with Putin and trusted that he could make a peace deal with him.

But Zelensky said repeatedly that Putin couldn’t be trusted and that Ukraine needed military backing from the U.S. for any peace deal to hold. After he said that Putin violated ceasefire agreements with Ukraine during Trump’s last presidency, Vance said Zelensky was being disrespectful and ungrateful to argue with Trump in front of the media in the Oval Office.

Vance also brought up Zelensky’s visit to the plant in Pennsylvania, accusing him of campaigning there for Democrats, and Trump joined his vice president in accusing Zelensky of being ungrateful.

Trump then said that Putin respected him and that the two of them bonded in part because they had together fought off false allegations from Democrats that they had colluded to rig the 2016 elections.

Special counsel Robert Mueller concluded that there was no collusion, although the U.S. intelligence community did say that Russia tried to influence the vote to favor Trump.

Trump suggested that their common trial-by-fire, litigated by Democrats, made him closer to the Russian president than he could be with Zelensky.

“Let me tell you, Putin went through a hell of a lot with me," Trump said, raising his voice at a reporter who asked a final question during Friday’s tense meeting with Zelensky. “He went through a phony witch hunt where they used him and Russia, Russia, Russia."

“It was a Democrat scam," he said. “And he had to go through that."

Write to Alan Cullison at alan.cullison@wsj.com