Trump’s strained affairs with Zelensky stretch back to a single phone call
Alan Cullison , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 03 Mar 2025, 02:56 PM IST
SummaryThe U.S. and Ukraine leaders managed tensions and traded barbs before their Oval Office blowup.
WASHINGTON—President Trump’s blowup with Volodymyr Zelensky last week might have been sparked by the Ukrainian president’s pursuit of more military aid in an Oval Office meeting, but it also was fueled by personal tensions that date to a phone call between the leaders that sparked Trump’s first impeachment.
