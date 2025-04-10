Trump’s tariff pause brings investors relief—but worries remain
SummaryAmid market panic, he backs off his most extreme “reciprocal” tariffs
DONALD TRUMP has blinked. Little more than 12 hours after his radical regime of “reciprocal" tariffs took effect, he has put most of them on pause for 90 days. Mr Trump said this was in recognition of the fact that more than 75 countries had engaged with his administration in negotiations, working together to address America’s complaints about global trade. The convulsing Treasury market may also have aided his decision. Mr Trump’s announcement provided immediate relief to markets, with stocks and commodity futures surging, as the delay alleviated fears about imminent economic damage.