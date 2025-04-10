Trump’s tariff pause brings investors relief—but worries remain

Second, Mr Trump’s pause only applied to “reciprocal" tariffs, the extra levies imposed on countries that have high bilateral surpluses in their trade with America. Left in place is the baseline of a 10% universal tariff on all imports bar a few products. Some exceptions, notably cars, face a higher tariff of 25%, announced last month. Others, including pharmaceutical products and semiconductors, could soon be hit with their own tariffs. The result is that, even while pulling the world back from the brink of a cataclysmic trade war, Mr Trump has still, in the space of two months, raised America’s average tariff rate to its highest in nearly a century. The country’s average effective tariff rate has gone from roughly 3% to about 20% during that time.