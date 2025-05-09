Trump’s tariffs aim to boost steelmakers. One of the biggest is shrinking instead.
SummaryCleveland-Cliffs closes plants and slows expansion but is still counting on tariffs to increase demand from automakers.
President Trump’s tariffs on imported steel aim to boost demand for American steel. So far, they haven’t stopped one of the country’s biggest steelmakers from closing plants and retreating from its strategy to dominate the industry.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more