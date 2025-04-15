Trump’s tariffs are as bad as Bidenomics

Even if Mr. Trump’s tariffs incite foreign companies to “tariff jump" by building more factories and producing more manufacturing output in the U.S., it isn’t clear that America will benefit. We don’t have to speculate on how effective the Trump tariffs will be in creating new jobs, because we have evidence from the first Trump term. In 2018, Mr. Trump imposed tariffs on washing machines, raising the cost consumers paid for these appliances by more than $1.5 billion annually while bringing in only $82 million in customs revenue. Even after netting out the tax revenue, the average annual cost to American consumers of each job created by these tariffs was north of $815,000, roughly 19 times the average annual salary earned in 2018 by production-line workers employed in manufacturing appliances. The situation was similar with Trump’s first-term steel tariffs. Gary Clyde Hufbauer and Euijin Jung at the Peterson Institute calculated that American consumers paid an additional $5.6 billion for steel, so that each job created by these tariffs cost consumers some $650,000, more than 10 times the average steelworker salary.