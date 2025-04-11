Trump’s tariffs threaten America’s status as energy superpower
Benoît Morenne , Collin Eaton , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 11 Apr 2025, 06:43 AM IST
SummaryFractured trade relations and a potential global recession are poised to reduce international sales and domestic output of fossil fuels.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The president’s tariff offensive could put a halt to already slowing crude-oil growth in the U.S.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less