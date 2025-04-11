Trump’s tariffs threaten America’s status as energy superpower

Although the president’s duty increases exempt energy flows, fears of a global recession have damped crude prices. Despite the 90-day pause that Trump declared on some tariffs Wednesday, U.S. oil prices are still trading at levels that will likely cause domestic production to flatline—if not decline—this year. Since Trump’s tariff-unveiling last week, they have fallen about 17% to below $60 a barrel, a price that shale drillers say would eventually hinder their investment plans.