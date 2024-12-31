Trump’s tax cuts were good. A flat tax would be better
SummaryCongress should scrap itemized deductions and enact a flat personal and corporate rate of 15%.
Making the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act permanent would be a good start for Congress in 2025. But it’s time to take an even bigger step: creating a simplified flat tax for all. The TCJA got us close to this goal, and a few additional reforms would get it done.
