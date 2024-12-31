Trump’s tax cuts were good. A flat tax would be better

Interest groups such as the housing lobby and officials from high-tax states say middle-income Americans benefit from itemized deductions. But almost all the revenue loss to the Treasury comes from the tax returns of millionaires and billionaires. In other words, the most regressive feature of our tax code is the availability of special deductions and loopholes. When no one is getting any special-interest breaks, a progressive tax rate won’t be needed to make sure the super-rich pay their “fair share." The low rate will so supercharge the economy it’s likely the rich will end up paying more—as typically happens when rates have been cut, including in 2017.