Trump’s team considers overhaul to steel and aluminum tariffs
Summary
The administration is weighing a plan that would ease tariffs on some consumer goods while protecting U.S. companies facing overseas competition.
The Trump administration is considering an overhaul of steel and aluminum tariffs that is in part likely to reduce levies on many consumer goods, according to people familiar with the administration’s plans.
