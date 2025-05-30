Trump’s team plots plan B for imposing tariffs
Gavin Bade , Kim Mackrael , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 30 May 2025, 07:10 AM IST
Summary
If a court appeal fails, the president’s advisers are considering a stopgap tariff regime.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
President Trump’s trade team is readying its plan B.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story