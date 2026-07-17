Trump’s Tightening Squeeze on Iran Will Heap More Pain on Its Battered Economy

DUBAI—President Trump is betting that reimposing the blockade on Iran and revoking its right to sell oil will throttle the regime’s economy and convince it to release its hold on the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran is betting it can hold out.
The danger is, in the short term at least, that the renewed economic pressure hurts ordinary Iranians and leaves a destructive stalemate in the waterway.
U.S. Central Command announced strikes on Iranian targets for a sixth straight day on Thursday. The collapse of the June deal to end the fighting has reversed economic relief for Iran, putting the squeeze on households already buying groceries on credit. Oil revenues are likely to dwindle, businesses will again delay investment and households will cut spending even further.