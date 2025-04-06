Trump’s trade broadside puts Chinese economy under heavy pressure

SINGAPORE—President Trump’s global tariff blitz adds urgency to one of Beijing’s biggest domestic challenges: boosting spending at home in a bid to rebalance the world’s second-largest economy.

Even before Trump announced an additional 34% duty on imports of Chinese goods, Beijing had vowed to strengthen domestic consumption, part of a larger effort to fortify its economy and keep its growth trajectory on track. Now, with Trump’s latest shake-up of the global trading environment, economists say it is more critical than ever for China to find an alternative to exports as a driver of economic growth.

Last year, exports accounted for nearly one third of China’s official reported 5% growth rate in gross domestic product, the highest proportion since 1997, according to government data. This year, China has set a target of around 5% GDP growth again, an ambitious goal that some analysts say will require more muscular government spending.

“This is the worst-case trade scenario for China," Thomas Gatley and Wei He, of research firm Gavekal Dragonomics, wrote after Trump revealed his tariff plan. “Chinese policymakers will need to step up stimulus efforts in response."

Trump’s sweeping “Liberation Day" tariff package is set to hit China’s manufacturing sector on several fronts. The new levy, on top of earlier duties already imposed by Trump and then-President Joe Biden, will raise the average tariff rate on Chinese imports to about 70%, economists estimate.

Manufacturers in China are increasingly unable to swallow costs to keep prices attractive for American buyers. Goods from many countries in Southeast Asia—where Chinese companies have set up factories in recent years and which import parts from China—are also set to be hit with steep levies. More generally, a global growth slowdown from Trump’s broad-based tariffs looks set to crimp demand for Chinese goods from the rest of the world.

For an economy as geared toward exports as China, those levies are bad news. Some Wall Street research houses estimate the announced tariffs could shave roughly 1 or 2 percentage points off China’s economic growth rate this year.

After China hit back on Friday with a new 34% tariff on all U.S. goods and other retaliatory measures, a quick resolution to the intensifying trade war between the two countries appears all the more unlikely, with Trump saying China “played it wrong."

China’s fast response on tariffs “suggests efforts to buttress domestic economic activity will be rapid," said Rory Green, chief China economist at TS Lombard. “We think domestic demand can provide an offset to the export hit."

For decades, China fueled its fast-growing economy by plowing money into manufacturing and infrastructure. But that strategy looks risky as the U.S. and other countries put up trade barriers to Chinese goods. That has left China’s leaders looking for other ways to keep the economy humming.

Government advisers and outside economists, including at the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, have long called on Beijing to shift its economy toward one that is driven more by consumption, closer to that of the U.S. Such advice has met with a lukewarm reception from Chinese leader Xi Jinping, who has continued to give priority to manufacturing, driven by a desire to build his country into a dominant player in cutting-edge technologies.

As resistance to Chinese exports has grown and economic growth has come under pressure, Chinese policymakers last month declared that promoting domestic consumption was now the priority.

Economists say China’s domestic demand has been weak because households are more worried about the future. After decades of runaway economic growth, many people have seen an epic property-market bust strike at the value of their nest eggs. Consumers, worried about job losses and an increasingly sluggish economy, have grown more reluctant to spend in recent years. Business owners, too, are in cost-cutting mode as many struggle with shrinking profit margins.

Beyond boosting consumption, Beijing has relatively few levers to pull in response to Trump’s new tariffs.

Weakening China’s currency is a response Beijing used during Trump’s first term to make exports cheaper and buttress foreign demand for Chinese goods. But Beijing will be reluctant to depreciate its currency significantly this time around, economists say, since it would attract further ire from the American president and is likely to drive more capital out of China—creating broader instability in the country’s financial system.

More-likely options include cutting interest rates, increasing bond purchases to boost liquidity and stepping up fiscal spending to try to perk up the domestic economy, according to economists. Already this year, China’s central bank and finance ministry have sent loosening signals, such as tweaking a pricing method to help lower borrowing costs for banks and pledging to inject money into the country’s biggest lenders.

Policymakers are expanding a goods trade-in program to promote consumer spending, allocating the equivalent of about $40 billion in bonds to such initiatives this year. Sales of home appliances and other consumer goods have picked up accordingly, official figures show.

Last month, China issued a policy plan to expand domestic consumption, including raising wages, increasing pensions, creating incentives for childbirth and stabilizing the stock and property markets. While policymakers have provided few specifics so far on how the initiatives would be carried out, economists and government advisers had long been urging Beijing to expand social services for households, such as more support for China’s millions of migrant workers, who currently have limited access to healthcare and education.

The Communist Party’s top policymaking body, the 24-man Politburo, is set to meet this month, providing an opportunity to announce details or additional stimulus measures.