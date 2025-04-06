Trump’s trade broadside puts Chinese economy under heavy pressure
Hannah Miao , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 06 Apr 2025, 03:30 PM IST
SummaryChina’s reliance on exports leaves it exposed to a trade fight, raising the stakes for its efforts to stimulate domestic consumption.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
SINGAPORE—President Trump’s global tariff blitz adds urgency to one of Beijing’s biggest domestic challenges: boosting spending at home in a bid to rebalance the world’s second-largest economy.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less