Trump’s trade deal with Britain will worry allies and rivals alike
SummarySir Keir Starmer will at least be pleased to have been first
Few topics inspire quite so much misty-eyed sentiment from British leaders as their country’s relationship with America. On May 8th, however, the emotion went in the other direction. “A lot of people" call Britain “our greatest ally", said President Donald Trump. “I don’t want to insult people by saying that, but I can say it’s certainly one of our greatest." Whatever Britain’s exact position on America’s list of pals, Mr Trump was glad the country was the first recipient of a trade deal after his “Liberation Day" tariff spree.