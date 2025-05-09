Trump’s trade deal with Britain will worry allies and rivals alike

Agreements with other countries are expected soon, but they will probably be limited too. The crucial question, which the settlement with Britain does not answer, is whether trading partners facing levies above 10% may at least be able to bargain them down to that floor. Stockmarkets appear to expect conciliation: the S&P 500 index of large American firms has regained the ground it lost after Mr Trump’s initial salvo. For their part, British businesses are optimistic. They expect the tariffs to be withdrawn within six months, according to polling by Boston Consulting Group.