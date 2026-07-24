Trump’s trade wars are back—despite the Supreme Court

The House of Representatives’ trade oversight committee maintains a compilation of all U.S. trade statutes. More than 1,400 pages, it is an authoritative reference among trade experts and attorneys.
A decade ago, veteran trade lawyer John Veroneau noticed it didn’t include Section 338 of the infamous Smoot-Hawley tariff law of 1930, which authorizes tariffs against countries that discriminate against the U.S. When he pointed this out, he recalled, a committee staffer said, surely this has been repealed?
It wasn’t, and this week President Trump said he would use it for the first time in its near-century existence to hit Canada with 50% tariffs.
When the Supreme Court struck down Trump’s main tariff weapon in February, the president’s trade war seemed destined to enter a less capricious and more constrained phase.