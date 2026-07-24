Trump’s trade wars are back—despite the Supreme Court

Trump’s use of 338 is “ironic if not perverse,” Veroneau said, because under the North American Free Trade Agreement, now the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, Canada gives the U.S. better access than it does to most other countries. It was Trump who then overrode those pacts to hit Canada with duties on steel, aluminum, autos and other goods. Canada retaliated, and Trump is now punishing Canada for retaliating. In effect, he is laying down the principle that discrimination is acceptable as long as it’s the U.S. doing the discriminating. (Under USMCA Canada does restrict U.S. dairy imports. Trump claims the EU gets better terms.)