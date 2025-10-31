Trump’s vow to resume nuclear tests leaves experts puzzled
Michael R. Gordon , Robbie Gramer , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 31 Oct 2025, 09:23 am IST
Summary
A decision to resume nuclear testing would break a decadeslong moratorium, spurring debate over the consequences.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
WASHINGTON—A day after President Trump vowed to resume testing of nuclear weapons, the White House wasn’t answering questions about the details, leaving members of Congress, experts and even the administration’s nominee to command U.S. nuclear forces uncertain what he meant.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story