Trump’s worst idea since tariffs
SummaryThe President is pitching a plan to outdo Democrats on drug price controls.
President Trump and Republicans appear to be shrinking from reforming Medicaid, but that’s not the worst of it. To replace the spending slowdown they won’t get in Medicaid, they may expand drug price controls. For that trade we could have elected Democrats.
