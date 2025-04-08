Turkey and Israel are becoming deadly rivals in Syria
SummaryThe Middle East’s beefiest powers are playing out their regional ambitions there
FOR WEEKS Turkish army officials had been travelling to air bases across Syria, and hashing out plans to equip at least some of them with air-defence systems and armed drones. Preparations for Turkey’s takeover of the T4 air base near Palmyra were said to be under way. Then, late on April 2nd, Israel attacked. Israeli planes bombed the T4’s runway and radar systems. They also hit at least two more bases and other military targets in Syria.