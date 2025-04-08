Turkey and Israel are becoming deadly rivals in Syria

Relations between Turkey and Israel, already poisoned by the war in Gaza, may still worsen. But actual armed conflict between NATO’s second-biggest army and America’s main regional ally is not likely. Neither side has any appetite to fight the other. Turkey and Israel are setting the stage for deterrence, not war. Mr Erdogan regards Donald Trump as an old friend and reckons that, with him as president, there may be an improvement in Turkey’s relations with America, including a chance to unblock the sale of F-35 stealth fighters. He is also hoping to improve relations with Europe, which wants him to help with security guarantees and peacekeeping in Ukraine. Mr Erdogan is unlikely to jeopardise all this by courting war with Israel.