Jared Mitovich , Neil Mehta , Deborah Acosta , Douglas Belkin , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 20 Dec 2025, 01:54 pm IST
Claudio Neves Valente, the suspect in the Brown and MIT shootings, had flashes of temper; former classmates describe him as confrontational and socially awkward.
Twenty-five years ago, two promising physicists graduated from a prestigious science university in Lisbon. On Monday, one gunned the other down at his home outside Boston after firing on a classroom of Brown University undergrads, authorities say.
