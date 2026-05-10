Mollie Amkraut Mueller’s mumbling was starting to get on her husband’s nerves.
Typing is being replaced by whispering—and it’s way more annoying
SummaryThe latest productivity hack may be a little embarrassing, but enthusiasts believe it’s only a matter of time before every office sounds “more like a sales floor.”
Mollie Amkraut Mueller’s mumbling was starting to get on her husband’s nerves.
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