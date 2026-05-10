Typing is being replaced by whispering—and it’s way more annoying

One venture capitalist said visiting AI startups today is like showing up at a high-end call center—except everyone is chatting with AI. Engineers at credit-card startup Ramp sit at their desks wearing gaming headsets so they can talk loudly to their AI assistants. Gusto co-founder Edward Kim has encouraged employees at the human-resources company to experiment with dictation technology, telling them the office of the future will sound “more like a sales floor.”