Typing is being replaced by whispering—and it’s way more annoying

Mollie Amkraut Mueller’s mumbling was starting to get on her husband’s nerves.
Mollie Amkraut Mueller’s mumbling was starting to get on her husband’s nerves.
What was once a sacred nightly routine—putting the toddler to bed, collapsing onto the couch and opening their laptops to finish their work in peace—had become anything but peaceful. Instead of typing quietly, Amkraut Mueller started to hold down the function key and talk in hushed tones to her computer.
What was once a sacred nightly routine—putting the toddler to bed, collapsing onto the couch and opening their laptops to finish their work in peace—had become anything but peaceful. Instead of typing quietly, Amkraut Mueller started to hold down the function key and talk in hushed tones to her computer.
Amkraut Mueller, who runs her own artificial-intelligence business in Seattle, is hooked on Wispr Flow, a dictation app that users are pairing with coding tools like Claude Code and Codex to turn rambling, stream-of-consciousness prompts into coherent, usable text in seconds.
Efficient, yes. Annoying, you bet.
It didn’t take long before Amkraut Mueller’s husband told her they needed to talk. The couple now often sit apart. “If we need to get something done at night, one of us will stay in our office,” she said.
Across Silicon Valley, work is being remade as once mellow spaces become dens of din.
One venture capitalist said visiting AI startups today is like showing up at a high-end call center—except everyone is chatting with AI. Engineers at credit-card startup Ramp sit at their desks wearing gaming headsets so they can talk loudly to their AI assistants. Gusto co-founder Edward Kim has encouraged employees at the human-resources company to experiment with dictation technology, telling them the office of the future will sound “more like a sales floor.”
He’s trying to set an example. “I’m talking to my computer all the time now,” said Kim, who happens to consider himself a decent typer. “I don’t type unless I absolutely have to.”
The only problem? Talking to yourself is weird, if not a little embarrassing.
At home, “you kind of feel like Tony Stark talking to Jarvis,” said Kim, referring to Iron Man and his AI assistant. At the office, “it’s just a little awkward.”
Etiquette matters. Users try to keep their voices low and often wear headphones to block out sound from their dictating neighbors, dialing down the annoyance factor.
Dictation isn’t new technology, but until recently it hardly worked well enough to fulfill basic tasks. Apps like Wispr can now edit text in near real time, improving grammar and tone.
Those features have helped earn it a cult following. LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, a power user, has called himself “voicepilled.”
The most enthusiastic users have even bought programmable foot pedals, a gaming accessory, so they can activate Wispr with their toes. Others keep $60 gooseneck microphones—the bendable kind used by sports broadcasters and pastors—on their desks.
As the practice becomes more commonplace, so do the AI dictation apps. Early contenders like Aqua Voice and Willow, both Y Combinator-backed companies, have been joined by a growing wave of apps like TalkTastic, Typeless and Superwhisper.
Wispr’s entrance into the category was something of an accident.
The company, founded in 2021, originally planned to build a wearable device with a neural interface that could capture brain signals to control a computer or smartphone.
Eventually the company built a Bluetooth earpiece that felt like “pure magic,” said founder Tanay Kothari. When there wasn’t demand for the product, however, he had to downsize the team from 40 to four and focus instead on building its dictation tool.
Early last year, as developers started to embrace vibe coding, hype for Wispr’s dictation app started building. Wispr raised new funding in the fall that valued the company at roughly $700 million. It now has about 60 employees.
At its San Francisco headquarters, wireless mics that attach to shirts are popular.
“They just walk around the office talking to their computer,” said Kothari. “They don’t have to do their thinking sitting in front of a desk anymore.”
Wispr is also planning to sell branded microphones to customers.
Over time, this will all feel completely normal, Kothari insists.
“When the BlackBerrys came, staring at a piece of metal in your hand and doing things with it would look crazy to people,” he said, “but now it’s normal.”
Write to Kate Clark at kate.clark@wsj.com