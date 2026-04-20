WASHINGTON—The United Arab Emirates has opened talks with the U.S. about obtaining a financial backstop in case the Iran war plunges the oil-rich Persian Gulf state into a deeper crisis, U.S. officials said.
UAE asks US for a wartime financial lifeline
SummaryEmirati officials have spoken with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent about accessing dollars if the Middle East conflict drags on.
WASHINGTON—The United Arab Emirates has opened talks with the U.S. about obtaining a financial backstop in case the Iran war plunges the oil-rich Persian Gulf state into a deeper crisis, U.S. officials said.
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