The United Arab Emirates is weighing freezing billions of dollars of Iranian assets held in the Gulf state, according to people familiar with the discussions, a move that could sever one of Tehran’s most important economic lifelines.
UAE explores freezing Iranian assets to punish Tehran for attacks
SummaryAny crackdown on Iran’s shadow financing networks in the Gulf state would strangle Tehran’s access to foreign currency and global trade.
