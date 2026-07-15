UAE rewarded with coveted AI chips for supporting US war in Iran

U.A.E officials led by Tahnoon have lobbied for chip access going back to the Biden administration. After the Iran war’s start, U.A.E. officials approached the White House directly to lobby again for the change in its designation, according to people familiar with the matter. They pointed to India, which after becoming a Major Defense Partner of the U.S. in 2016, saw its trade benefits elevated, one of the people said. This time, U.A.E. officials met with a more favorable reception, the people said.