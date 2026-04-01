The United Arab Emirates is preparing to help the U.S. and other allies open the Strait of Hormuz by force, Arab officials said, a move that would make it the first Persian Gulf country to become a combatant, after being hit by Iranian attacks.
UAE wants to force Hormuz open and is willing to join the fight
SummaryThe Gulf state has begun a campaign to persuade the U.S. and allies in Europe and Asia to open the waterway by any means necessary.
The United Arab Emirates is preparing to help the U.S. and other allies open the Strait of Hormuz by force, Arab officials said, a move that would make it the first Persian Gulf country to become a combatant, after being hit by Iranian attacks.
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