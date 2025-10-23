Uber is readying itself for the driverless age—again

Now, as other companies begin to master the technology, Uber’s new strategy is to make deals with as many of them as possible. It offers them an immediate way to access passengers at scale by allowing customers to book robotaxi rides through the Uber app. Its partners so far include Volkswagen, a carmaker that will start offering a robotaxi service in Los Angeles next year; WeRide, a Chinese startup that will collaborate with Uber in 15 cities worldwide over the next five years; and Apollo Go, the autonomous-vehicle (av) arm of Baidu, a Chinese tech giant, which offers trips in Asia and the Middle East and hopes to do so in Europe.