U.K. kicks Apple’s door open for China

This order from the U.K. threatens to blow a hole in that stance, and not only for Apple. The strength of end-to-end encryption comes from the idea that security is based on math, not politics. Apple designed iCloud with an “advanced data protection" mode that makes data impossible for anyone but the user to retrieve. Google does the same for Android backups, while WhatsApp, Signal and Apple Messages provide similar security for chats. Yet once one country demands an exception to encryption, the decision about who can access data becomes political. To Apple, China is much more important than the U.K.; it’s a much larger market and the place where most Apple devices are manufactured. If the British crack the encryption door an inch, the Chinese will kick it open.