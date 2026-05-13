The British pound, stocks and markets are in turmoil. U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer is battling to save his job, and the prospect of yet another leadership change is spooking the U.K.’s government debt market.
UK PM Starmer is in danger. Why the timing of his exit matters for markets.
SummaryEven if Starmer’s premiership survives this, his days look numbered, and the prospect of yet another leadership change is spooking the U.K.’s government debt market.
The British pound, stocks and markets are in turmoil. U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer is battling to save his job, and the prospect of yet another leadership change is spooking the U.K.’s government debt market.
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