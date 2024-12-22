Ukraine bets a free market for weapons production can out-innovate Russia
Ian Lovett , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 22 Dec 2024, 02:16 PM IST
SummaryWhile Russia is mass-producing machinery at state-owned industries, Ukraine has spawned hundreds of entrepreneur-led defense startups by slashing regulation and cutting taxes.
KYIV, Ukraine—When Andriy Bondarenko, a tech entrepreneur, began making drones, he had no experience with weapons. Working with a friend, it took him one month to develop a prototype, which they paid for with their own money.
